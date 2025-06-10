Why is MAGA calling for a boycott of Walmart?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A far-right group on X is calling for MAGA supporters to boycott Walmart due to a company stakeholder’s alleged involvement in the upcoming “No Kings” protests.

In a tweet Monday, Libs of Chicago shared a photo of a full-page No Kings ad that ran in the New York Times in March. The ad was reportedly paid for by Christy Walton, the billionaire philanthropist and widow of John T. Walton, one of the sons of Walmart founder Sam Walton. She has a net worth of near $20 billion.

“We’re the people of the United States of America,” the ad, promoting a nationwide anti-Trump protest on Saturday, reads. “The honor, dignity, and integrity of our country are not for sale.

“Our government is of the people, by the people, for the people,” the ad stated.

Libs of Chicago said of the ad, “One of the ppl funding the socialist movement is Christy Ruth Walton who is a stake holder of @Walmart. Sort of ironic isn’t it? A Walton married a socialist. If there was ever a time to boycott Walmart, it’s now.”

open image in gallery Christy Walton owns a 2 percent stake in Walmart's $611 billion empire, according to Bloomberg. Some in MAGAworld are now calling to boycott the retailer. ( Getty )

The Independent has contacted representatives of the Walton family and No Kings for comment.

After John Walton died in a plane crash in 2005, Christy Walton inherited a significant portion of his fortune, which included shares in Walmart and other investments.

As of 2023, Christy Walton owns a 2 percent stake of Walmart's $611 billion empire, Bloomberg reports. For several years, she was listed among the richest women in the world. Beyond her wealth, Christy Walton has been involved in various philanthropic efforts, supporting environmental conservation, education, and the arts.

No Kings is a Washington, D.C.-based collective that aims to reflect “a philosophy of anti-elitism and a desire to democratize art.”

On June 14, which marks Flag Day and also President Donald Trump’s birthday, No Kings is encouraging protests across the nation to coincide with Trump’s planned military parade in D.C.

open image in gallery Walton reportedly paid for an ad to back the anti-Trump protests set for the weekend ( Getty )

The president claims the event will include over 100 military vehicles along Constitution Avenue between 15th and 23rd streets. The event will come days after Trump deployed Marines in Los Angeles as protests against ICE take over the city.

No Kings will not hold an event in Washington, D.C. on June 14, but will instead lead a major march and rally in Philadelphia to oppose the costly parade. The group encourages D.C.-area participants to join the Philadelphia event, attend local mobilizations in Virginia or Maryland, or take part in D.C. Joy Day, a community-led event organized by partners at Free D.C.

“Instead of allowing this birthday parade to be the center of gravity, we will make action everywhere else the story of America that day: people coming together in communities across the country to reject strongman politics and corruption,” the collective states on its website.

Still, Trump issued a warning to potential protesters of his birthday parade on Tuesday, telling reporters that opposers “will be met with very big force.”