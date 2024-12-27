Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Podcast host Joe Rogan said he believes that current and past presidents, such as President-elect Donald Trump, know “something” about extraterrestrial life but won’t reveal what it it.

Rogan told filmmaker James Fox, whose documentaries often focus on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), that he caught that feeling after asking Trump about it.

“When I confronted Mr. Trump, he was very cagey,” Rogan said on Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “Very cagey.”

Joe Rogan said he believes Donald Trump knows 'something' about unidentified aerial phenomena but won't share publicly

Rogan said the president-elect hinted that he has seen and heard things related to UAPs or aliens but would not reveal what they were.

Last month, during an interview, Trump told Rogan there “may be” life on other planets, despite scientific evidence saying otherwise sos far.

“He basically neither confirmed or denied,” Rogan said. “I think he knows something. I don’t think he’s that interested ... He’s sort of a no-nonsense type of guy.”

Fox, a frequent guest of Rogan’s, has produced several documentaries on UAPs. During his interview with Rogan, he urged President Joe Biden to release information related to mysteroious aerial phenonmena before he leaves office.

He believes there is more evidence of UAPs that officials have not made public.

Two years ago, members of Congress held hearings about the possibility of life on other planets and UAPs after a whistleblower came forward with claims that the government was covering up evidence.

open image in gallery Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray points to a video display of a UAP during a hearing of the House Intelligence, Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee hearing on "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," on Capitol Hill, in 2022, ( AP )

The conversation between Rogan and Fox arises as people across the nation express frustration over unexplained drones that have begun flying over neighborhoods in the evening. Lawmakers and officials have assured the public the drones are non-threatening, but they have not offered an explanation about their origins or intent.

Fox said he’s hopeful that officials will share more about UAPs because of the drone sightings, calling it a “matter of national security.”

“There’s something really weird going on,” Fox said.

Current officials may not know about the drones or, at the very least, do not want to share that information publicly. The incoming administration, however, may take a more hands-on approach to solving the mystery of the drones.

Earlier this month, Trump has said that he believes the government knows more about the drones than it is publicly sharing. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said if Trump were president now, he would make sure his administration solved the mystery of the drones rather than issue vague statements like the Biden administration.