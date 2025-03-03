Zoe Saldaña’s Oscar reminds Dominicans of the first time they won Miss Universe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dominicans on Monday celebrated Zoe Saldaña's Oscar win for best supporting actress for her role in “Emilia Pérez,” marking a moment of immense national pride.

Dominican President Luis Abinader took to X immediately after the actress received the award Sunday night, thanking her for being a worthy representative of Dominican culture.

“I congratulate you, Zoe Saldaña, for becoming the first Dominican to win an Oscar," he wrote. "Your talent and dedication exalt our nation, thank you for carrying our flag high. You are a Dominican pride,” Abinader said.

Minister of Culture Roberto Ángel Salcedo, a former film producer, echoed the sentiment. "We are deeply proud of you. It is a well-deserved recognition of your career and your international success. Bravo, Zoe!,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

Saldaña, an American of Dominican descent, won the best supporting actress Oscar for her portrayal of Mexican lawyer Rita Castro in the French narco-musical “Emilia Pérez.”

Scarlet Jiménez, a 34-year-old lawyer, drew parallels to Amelia Vega’s 2003 Miss Universe win, another historic first for Dominican women.

“I thought it was super excellent, the domi (Dominicans) shining everywhere, just as Amelia won Miss Universe at the time, that’s how it feels,” said Jiménez.

Diario Libre, the Dominican Republic’s largest newspaper, dedicated its Monday editorial to Saldaña.

“Saldaña has established herself as one of the most prominent figures in global cinema, transcending barriers of genre, platforms and film genres,” the newspaper wrote.

In her acceptance speech, Saldaña saluted her mother, who attended the ceremony at the Dolby Theater, and affectionately remembered her grandmother, who migrated to the U.S. in 1961.

“I am a proud child of immigrant parents. With dreams and dignity and hard working hands,” said Saldaña. “I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award. And I know I won’t be the last."

“The fact that I am getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish, my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted,” she said.

