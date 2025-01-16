Japan YouTuber novelist woos global audience with visual, accessible horror

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

He wears a black bodysuit and a white mask, speaks in an electronically altered squeaky voice and makes creepiness his signature mode of art.

Uketsu, whose name literally translates to “rain hole,” both words that he loves, is Japan’s latest YouTube star and million-selling mystery writer.

And he is about to take on the global stage.

His knack for making everyone “feel uneasy” is the reason for his success, he told foereign journalists in Tokyo on Thursday.

His debut book “Strange Pictures” is coming out in 30 nations, including in English in the U.S. this week. It’s sold 1.5 million copies globally, according to the publisher.

Uketsu’s storytelling combines images and diagrams with text to draw readers into a horrific puzzle that they witness gradually getting solved, piece by piece. The pictures serve as whodunit clues to chillingly gruesome happenings.

That likely helped Uketsu resonate with the younger generation, more used to manga comics, video games and social networking than literature. Some children here dressed up as him for Halloween.

Uketsu, who credits the great Japanese mystery writer Ranpo Edogawa as his inspiration, said he merely wants to make his works accessible, even for people who don’t like to read.

He has leveraged his online presence to attract an audience. Uketsu has 1.7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, drawing more than 190 million views.

His first YouTube hit, “The Strange House,” is about a home with a weird floor plan, including a prison-like room. It became a movie last year, making more than 5 billion yen ($32 million) at the Japanese box office.

“My stories are just really scary,” said Uketsu, sounding demure and serious despite his odd appearance.

He swears he looks quite regular behind his mask. If he were to take it off, no one would recognize him.

But he acknowledged that adding his image on his books helps sell copies, while stopping short of dismissing it as a gimmick.

Uketsu is working on his next book and has a song out, according to Takuji Watanabe, vice director at Futabasha Publishers, which puts out Uketsu’s works.

Watanabe won’t disclose how much money Uketsu has generated but swears that he is a “once-in-a-century star” of Japanese horror.

