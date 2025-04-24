AP PHOTOS: Contestants haul heavy sacks of coal in unusual Yorkshire tradition

Contestants in Yorkshire competed on Monday in the “World Coal Carrying Championships,” racing with heavy sacks of coal on their back. Women carried 20 kilograms (44 pounds) while men carried 50kg (110 pounds) along a 1.1-kilometer (0.68-mile) course in Ossett, Yorkshire, in a uniquely British Easter tradition.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
