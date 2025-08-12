South Korean court orders arrest of wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol
A South Korean court on Tuesday ordered the arrest of the wife of jailed former President Yoon Suk Yeol as investigators seek to charge her over various suspected crimes, including bribery, stock manipulation and meddling in the selection of a candidate.
Investigators said the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim Keon Hee late Tuesday.