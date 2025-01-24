Utah Hockey Club's bid to trademark 'Yeti' for team name hits snag
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has refused a request by the NHL’s Utah Hockey Club to trademark the name Utah Yetis
The USPTO issued a refusal Jan. 9, citing the “likelihood of confusion” with other notable brands using the name, such as Yeti Coolers. KSL.com first reported news of the refusal earlier this week.
The team has three months to file a response to what is described as a “nonfinal office action” to keep the application alive, while it can also request a three-month extension.
The application had sought to use the name for apparel such as T-shirts, jerseys, sweatshirts, sweatpants, hats, scarves, gloves and leggings.
The former Arizona Coyotes franchise relocated to Utah after being sold last April and is regarded as an expansion team. The team later gave fans an option to choose their favorite possible team names and announced in June that it was down to six finalists, with Yeti being one of those.
In a statement reported by ESPN, Utah president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said the team had always intended to complete its first season as UHC.
“We will continue to involve the community in the final stages of the naming and branding process and are fully on track with our plans to announce a permanent name and identity ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season,” Armstrong said.
