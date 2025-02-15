Investigators enter a highway tunnel in Wyoming where a fiery crash killed 2

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Investigators in Wyoming began sifting through the wreckage inside a highway tunnel on Saturday after smoke, hazardous chemicals and structural concerns prevented them from determining how many people may have died in the fiery pileup.

At least two people were killed and five others seriously wounded by the multi-vehcle crash on Friday, said Maj. James Thomas of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash took place in the westbound tunnel of Interstate-80 under Castle Rock, a snow-covered sandstone formation that looms over the town of Green River in the state's southwest.

“It’s really going to be a long process just because of the magnitude of the incident and then being able to document everything that we need to make sure that our investigation is thorough," Thomas said at a news conference Saturday.

Once officials are able to pull vehicles out, they’ll work with the county coroner, he said. Authorities still haven’t been able to count all the vehicles involved.

Photos of the scene Friday showed crumpled semitrailers outside the smoke-blackened mouth of the tunnel, which is about a quarter-mile long (400 meters).

Randy Ringstmeyer, a Wyoming Department of Transportation engineer, said there was extensive fire damage in the middle third of the westbound tunnel. The blaze damaged its concrete lining, causing some loose concrete to fall which required first responders to avoid those areas.

Interstate traffic was being rerouted through Green River. Officials aim to reopen the eastbound tunnel in three days so it can host two-way traffic while the westbound tunnel remains closed. Engineers were unable to estimate when the westbound tunnel would reopen.

The National Transportation Safety Board said they have opened a safety investigation together with the highway patrol.