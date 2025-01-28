WWE star and former champion Roman Reigns gets on 2K25 cover
Roman Reigns is this year’s cover star on the standard version of the WWE 2K25 game.
The game will be available on March 14, ahead of the April 19 and 20 WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas.
Reigns joined some of WWE’s greats to earn a cover shot, along with previous stars Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Steve Austin, Rey Mysterio and John Cena. Bret “Hitman” Hart, Chyna, Batista, The Rock, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, CM Punk and Becky Lynch are among the 300 WWE superstars available as part of the largest roster in the game's history.
WWE 2K25 features three editions of the game: Standard Edition, Deadman Edition and The Bloodline Edition.
The Undertaker is on the Deadman Edition cover, while The Bloodline Edition cover features members of both Reigns’ and Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline factions, including Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman interwoven into the roots and branches of the iconic Bloodline family tree.
WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition and The Bloodline Edition are scheduled for a March 7 release.
