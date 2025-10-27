Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Two killed in explosion at Australian underground mine

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said the incident was a ‘sobering reminder’ of the industry's dangers

Renju Jose
Monday 27 October 2025 19:34 EDT
Chris Minns said it is ‘a heartbreaking day for the Cobar community’
Chris Minns said it is ‘a heartbreaking day for the Cobar community’ (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Two workers were killed and another was injured in an explosion at a recently reopened mine in Australia.

The incident took place in New South Wales state early on Tuesday.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said it was a "sobering reminder" of the industry's dangers.

Emergency services were called to the remote mining town of Cobar, some 700 km (435 miles) northwest of Sydney, after being told people were critically injured in a workplace incident, police said.

Australian media reported the incident occurred at the Endeavor silver, zinc and lead mine, owned by Polymetals Resources Ltd.

Polymetals did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The mine has operated since 1982 but was closed for maintenance in 2020.

Polymetals bought the site in 2023 and restarted mining operations this year, according to the company's website.

Minns said that although mining safety has greatly improved, the deaths show that the sector must never stop being vigilant about worker safety.

"This is a heartbreaking day for the Cobar community and will be felt across the entire mining industry," Minns said in a statement.

