Watch live as Ukrainians pay their respects in Bucha, which was liberated following Russia’s invasion three years ago.
After Russian troops occupied the suburb for a month, Ukrainian soldiers returned to find scenes of one of the worst atrocities of the war to date.
More than 400 bodies were found, with men, women and children lying on the streets and in mass graves.
The events are now the subject of war crime investigations.
In 2022, following the massacre, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said: “I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the dead.”
A ceremony remembering those lost in the atrocity is taking place on Sunday, at the Church of St Andrew the First-Called.
