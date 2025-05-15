Watch live: Trump addresses troops at Qatari air base after skipping Ukraine Russia peace talks
Watch live as Donald Trump speaks from a Qatarii air base after skipping the Ukraine Russia peace talks in Turkey on Thursday (15 May).
The Qatari air base was used as a major staging ground during the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Trump will address troops at the al-Udeid Air Base, which was also used to support the recent U.S. air strikes against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.
The Qatari base houses some 8,000 U.S. troops, down from about 10,000 at the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
Before visiting the base, Trump attended a business roundtable which included executives from Boeing, GE Aerospace and Al Rabban Capital.
Later on Thursday, the president will travel to the United Arab Emirates capital, Abu Dhabi, where he will visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and be honored with a state visit with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Qasr Al Watan palace.
