Taoiseach flags ‘outstanding issues’ on US tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland is working to resolve “outstanding issues” for “quite a number of industries” following the EU-US trade agreement last year, the Taoiseach has said.

As part of what has become a traditional annual St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House, Micheal Martin would be expected to meet US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Last year, the two leaders engaged with reporters for 50 minutes on a range of issues – including the tariff dispute.

In July and August 2025, the EU and the US reached an agreement on trade and further negotiation in the context of Mr Trump’s tariff regime on imports into the country.

On Tuesday, Mr Martin said dialogue was ongoing on a range of issues.

Speaking to reporters before a Cabinet meeting, he said: “Last year, the European Union and the United States reached an agreement in respect of tariffs and the trading issue – which did stabilise the situation as evidenced by our own economic and fiscal returns.”

The Trump administration initiated a range of “section 232” investigations which examine the impact of imports on national security.

These relate to several sectors including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, medical devices, robotics, drones, wind turbines, commercial aircraft, crtitical minerals, and timber.

The EU has also continued to engage in negotiations for US tariff exemptions on steel and aluminium products, while Irish politicians have argued for a carve out applying to wines and spirits.

Mr Martin said: “It still is challenging for quite a number of industries, so our focus is on dialogue, continuing to work with United States government to resolve any outstanding issues.”

The Taoiseach also cautioned it is “early days” in relation to planning for the March trip.

Asked if the US’s territorial ambitions for Greenland put pressure on diplomatic relations, the Taoiseach said: “I would hope that the situation in relation to Greenland would be resolved.

“There is a clear basis for doing that and I look forward to that happening.”