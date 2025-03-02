Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer hosts European leaders today (2 March) to discuss support for the Ukraine following the unprecedented clash between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

Sir Keir will gather European leaders in London on Sunday to forge a common position on ending the war in Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky will join Sir Keir at the summit alongside the leaders of other European countries, before he heads off to meet the King.

He travelled to the UK on Saturday after his Oval Office blowout with Trump which created a divide between the US and its European Nato partners.

At Lancaster House, a mansion near Buckingham Palace, the Prime Minister is expected to urge the leaders of 18 European countries to follow the UK in answering the US’s calls to boost defence spending.

Sir Keir told the BBC he is “working hard” to bring about three components of a lasting peace in Ukraine.

While Trump’s America is the driving force behind brokering a peace with Russia, Sir Keir wants Europe to be ready to lead peacekeeping efforts should a deal be struck.

A security guarantee from the Americans is the subject of “intense” discussion, Sir Keir said.

The clash between Trump and Mr Zelensky in the Oval Office was broadcast around the world on Friday, in which the US president claimed his counterpart was “gambling with world war three”.

It resulted in Ukraine’s president being kicked out of the White House and a deal to exchange mineral rights for further US military support was placed on ice.