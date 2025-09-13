Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tsunami warning has been issued by the US after a magnitude 7.4 struck near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka peninsula on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake comes after a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake, the sixth strongest ever recorded, hit the region in July.

The USGS reported that the latest quake’s epicentre was 111.7km (69.3 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and at a depth of about 39km (24 miles).

It is an aftershock of the M8.8 earthquake that struck on 29 July, and the largest one following the 8.8 “mainshock”, according to the American agency.

The M8.8 quake itself was preceded by several foreshocks that struck the region in previous months.

Earthquakes occur when the planet’s rocky tectonic plates, floating on magma, rub against each other, releasing massive amounts of energy.

As stress builds up due to tectonic plate movement, the built-up energy is released as seismic waves in what’s called a faulting mechanism.

The latest quake is a case of reverse faulting in which the upper block of rock, above the fault plane, moved up and over the lower block.

“The earthquake’s location and faulting mechanism are consistent with faulting along the subduction zone plate interface of the Kuril-Kamchatka arc,” the USGS said.

“At the earthquake’s location, the Pacific Plate is moving west-northwest relative to the North American Plate at a rate of approximately 80 millimetres per year,” the American agency said.

Earthquakes of this size, according to the USGS, typically involve rupture dimensions of about 70km (44 miles) in length and 35km (22 miles) in width.

“The aftershock resulted from shallow reverse faulting,” the agency said.

The US Tsunami warning system has issued a threat following the quake.

However, there has been no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, and the number of people living in and around the region is also “limited”, according to the USGS.

There has been no tsunami warning issued in Japan, to the southwest of the Kamchatka Peninsula, broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.