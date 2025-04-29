Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An abstract painting thought to be worth millions of pounds has been damaged by a child at a gallery in the Netherlands.

The painting “Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8” by artist Mark Rothko was housed at the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam.

However, it appears a young visitor got a little too close to the masterwork and touched it.

The museum told The Independent the artwork had “sustained superficial damage”, which included “small scratches” in the lower part of the painting.

“We are currently researching the next steps for the treatment of the painting,” the statement said.

No information was provided about the possible cost of restoring the artwork, and no pictures of the damage were released.

“We expect that the work will be able to be shown again in the future,” the museum added.

A spokesperson for the museum told Dutch media outlet Algemeen Dagblad on Friday that the damage occurred during an “unguarded moment.”

open image in gallery Rothko’s abstract paintings are worth millions ( © 1998 Kate Rothko Prizel & Christopher Rothko - Adagp, Paris, 2023 )

The artwork is estimated to be worth up to €50m (£42.5m), according to the Dutch newspaper.

Another Rothko painting was defaced in 2012 while on display in London’s Tate Modern museum.

“Black on Maroon” was part of a series originally commissioned by the Four Seasons Restaurant in New York, which was housed in the Seagram Building, a celebrated modernist skyscraper on Park Avenue.

Artist Wlodzimierz Umaniec vandalised the painting in the name of his Yellowist movement. He was jailed for two years.

And last year, London’s National Gallery made the “unfortunate decision” to ban liquids in the wake of a spate of attacks by activists on its artworks.

“Unfortunately, we have now reached a point where we have been forced to act to protect our visitors, staff and collection,” the National Gallery said in a statement on Thursday.

“From 10am on Friday October 18 2024, no liquids can be brought into the National Gallery, except for baby formula, expressed milk and prescription medicines.”

It cited paintings including Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers, John Constable’s The Hay Wain and Velazquez’s Rokeby Venus among those targeted in “five separate attacks on iconic paintings”.