Watch live: Pope Leo XIV holds first Mass as leader of the Catholic Church
Watch live as Pope Leo XIV holds his first Mass as the leader of the Catholic Church on Friday (9 May).
The 69-year-old former Robert Prevost was chosen to be the 267th pope by the Conclave on Thursday after more than two-thirds of the cardinals voted for him to succeed the late Pope Francis.
Pope Leo will hold the Mass with cardinals in the Sistine Chapel at 10am (GMT) on Friday, during which he will deliver his first homily as Pope.
The pope prayed for peace in his first official remarks, but his words come against a backdrop of deadly wars, a long shadow of abuse within the church he now leads, and chaos and division at home under the Trump administration.
President Donald Trump celebrated the Chicago-born cardinal's papacy as a “great honour for our country,” while world leaders also reacted to the “historic day.”
However, the right-wing media figures and MAGA provocateurs decried his election after it was revealed that he had publicly criticised vice president JD Vance and expressed sympathy for immigrants and George Floyd.
