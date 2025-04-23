Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Rachel Reeves gives major speech on UK economy at International Monetary Fund in Washington DC

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 23 April 2025 11:05 EDT
Comments
Close

Watch live as chancellor Rachel Reeves gives a major speech on the UK economy at the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC on Wednesday (23 April).

Official figures published on Wednesday showed the government borrowed more than expected for the latest financial year, the third-highest level of borrowing since 1947.

Activity across the UK’s private sector has also plunged to a more than two-year low as Donald Trump’s trade tariffs hammered exporters and causes a collapse in confidence.

The chancellor will have her first face-to-face meeting with US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent as she spends three days in Washington DC for the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s spring meetings.

Her trip comes after the IMF slashed the UK’s economic growth forecast,warning that the fallout from Mr Trump’s trade war will hit Britain harder than the rest of Europe.

Mr Trump implemented 10 per cent levies on all UK goods as he announced sweeping tariffs on imports from the rest of the world earlier this month.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in