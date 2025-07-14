UC Berkeley professor gunned down in Greece outside of his ex-wife’s home
Przemyslaw Jeziorski was in Greece for a child custody battle with his ex-wife, according to reports
A UC Berkeley professor was gunned down outside his ex-wife’s home in Athens, Greece, amid a child custody battle, according to reports.
Przemyslaw Jeziorski, 43, was shot five times in the chest and neck in a suburb of the Greek capital on 4 July, Polish news outlet TVP World reported.
Police have now launched a manhunt after the gunman, described as tall and athletic, fled the scene on foot.
Jeziorski, who taught economics for a decade, was reportedly in Greece for a hearing regarding child custody with his ex-wife, who had returned to the country six years ago.
According to the Zougla newspaper, she told officers that she did not know of anyone who would want to hurt Jeziorski.
His brother, Lukasz Jeziorski, wrote on the crowdfunding page, WhyDonate: “He was the victim of a terrible crime, and the perpetrator is still at large.
“Our family is heartbroken, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that justice is served. Przemek was a loving father to two young children and a beloved professor at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.
“He was a leading scholar in marketing science, industrial organization, and data analytics. He loved teaching and sharing his passion for the intricacies of marketing analytics and marketing science with his students.”
In the wake of the tragic shooting, Berkeley Haas Dean Jennifer Chatman released a statement calling Jeziorski a “beloved” member of the “Haas community.”
Chatman told ABC 7: “We are heartbroken by the news of the tragic and sudden death of Professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski, a beloved member of our marketing faculty and Haas community.
“While authorities are investigating what happened, our focus is on supporting our community during this difficult period. My heart goes out to Przemek’s family and loved ones. We will miss him.”
Jeziorski joined the Haas faculty as an assistant professor of marketing in 2012, following studies at the SGH Warsaw School of Economics, the University of Arizona, the University of Chicago, and Stanford University.
His research focused on quantitative marketing, industrial organization, antitrust and regulation, digital marketing, and financial technology, according to Haas’s website.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments