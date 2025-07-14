Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UC Berkeley professor was gunned down outside his ex-wife’s home in Athens, Greece, amid a child custody battle, according to reports.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, 43, was shot five times in the chest and neck in a suburb of the Greek capital on 4 July, Polish news outlet TVP World reported.

Police have now launched a manhunt after the gunman, described as tall and athletic, fled the scene on foot.

Jeziorski, who taught economics for a decade, was reportedly in Greece for a hearing regarding child custody with his ex-wife, who had returned to the country six years ago.

According to the Zougla newspaper, she told officers that she did not know of anyone who would want to hurt Jeziorski.

His brother, Lukasz Jeziorski, wrote on the crowdfunding page, WhyDonate: “He was the victim of a terrible crime, and the perpetrator is still at large.

“Our family is heartbroken, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that justice is served. Przemek was a loving father to two young children and a beloved professor at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

“He was a leading scholar in marketing science, industrial organization, and data analytics. He loved teaching and sharing his passion for the intricacies of marketing analytics and marketing science with his students.”

In the wake of the tragic shooting, Berkeley Haas Dean Jennifer Chatman released a statement calling Jeziorski a “beloved” member of the “Haas community.”

Chatman told ABC 7: “We are heartbroken by the news of the tragic and sudden death of Professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski, a beloved member of our marketing faculty and Haas community.

“While authorities are investigating what happened, our focus is on supporting our community during this difficult period. My heart goes out to Przemek’s family and loved ones. We will miss him.”

Jeziorski joined the Haas faculty as an assistant professor of marketing in 2012, following studies at the SGH Warsaw School of Economics, the University of Arizona, the University of Chicago, and Stanford University.

His research focused on quantitative marketing, industrial organization, antitrust and regulation, digital marketing, and financial technology, according to Haas’s website.