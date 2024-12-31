Watch live: Sydney Harbour welcomes 2025 with huge New Year’s Eve fireworks display
Watch live as Australia's Sydney Harbour is lit up by a New Year's Eve fireworks display as the world begins to welcome 2025.
It follows a spectacular display in New Zealand from the Auckland Sky Tower.
People across the globe are getting ready to say goodbye to 2024 with a variety of celebrations.
The island nation of Kiribati in Oceania was the first country in the world to enter 2025.
The final nations to welcome in the new year will be the uninhabited islands of Baker and Howland.
It will already be 2 January 2025 by the time Baker Island rings in the new year.
In the UK, poor weather conditions have prompted the cancellation of some events, including Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.
Outdoor events planned for the city’s New Year celebrations on Monday and Tuesday, including the street party and fireworks display, have had to be scrapped, organisers announced on Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, London’s City Hall is monitoring the weather forecast ahead of the capital’s sold-out fireworks display, with gusts of wind expected to reach up to 41mph in the approach to midnight.
