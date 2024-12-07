Watch live: Macron meets with Trump and Zelensky ahead of Notre Dame Cathedral reopening
Watch live as French President Emmanuel Macron meets with US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the historic reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral on Saturday (7 December).
Prince William will also travel to France on Saturday at the request of the Government for the high-profile event celebrating the restoration of the world-famous landmark following a devastating fire in 2019.
Notre Dame’s reopening will include the ritualised opening of the cathedral’s massive doors, the reawakening of its thunderous organ and the celebration of the first Mass.
For both France and the Catholic Church, the televised and tightly scripted ceremonies will be an opportunity to display resilience and global influence.
Tickets for the first week of Masses were snapped up in 25 minutes, the cathedral’s rector said.
In the first part of Notre Dame’s rebirth on Saturday evening, Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will lead more than 1,500 guests through a reopening service.
On Sunday, an inaugural Mass will be held featuring special rites to consecrate the main altar.
