Watch live: Rescuers search for Myanmar earthquake survivors as death toll rises to more than 140
Watch live as rescuers search for Myanmar earthquake survivors as the death toll rises to more than 140.
The powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday (28 March), sending tremors as far as Bangkok and reducing buildings in the region to rubble.
Myanmar’s ruling military junta said at least 144 people were killed and 737 injured in the country following the catastrophic earthquake, which prompted both Thailand and Myanmar to declare a state of emergency.
Ruling military general Min Aung Hlaing warned that more deaths and casualties should be expected.
In Bangkok, which has been declared a disaster area by city authorities, a high-rise building under construction collapsed in a huge plume of dust near the city’s Chatuchak Market. Dramatic footage circulating on social media showed scenes of panic as the structure crumbling into a cloud of dust and onlookers screamed and ran.
At least 117 people are missing in the building, rescuers said. Nine people are confirmed dead in Bangkok including eight at the building site, the city’s deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej said.
