Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Multiple British nationals are feared to be among at least 17 people missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt.

In a major rescue operation, 28 people were saved from the imperilled vessel south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam, and some were airlifted to receive medical treatment, the governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafy, said.

Mr Hanafy said there were 31 tourists of various nationalities on board along with 14 crew members, with The Times reporting four British citizens were feared to be among those missing.

The Foreign Office would not comment on the number of Britons believed to be missing, but a spokesperson said: “We are providing consular support to a number of British nationals and their families following an incident in Egypt and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Local authorities said they had received a report of a distress call about 5:30am local time on Monday from the yacht, which had left Marsa Alam for a five-day journey.

It was not immediately clear what caused the four-deck motor yacht to sink. But the Egyptian Meteorological Authority on Saturday had warned about rough weather, including large waves on the Red Sea and advised against maritime activity for Sunday and Monday.

open image in gallery Egyptian authorities say 17 people are missing, including foreigners, and 28 have been rescued after a tourist boat sank in the Red Sea ( Red Sea Governorate )

A person answering the phone at the company that operates the yacht, Dive Pro Liveaboard in Hurghada, Egypt, said they had “no information” and hung up when contacted. According to their website, the Sea Story was built in 2022 and can hold 36 passengers.

The Egyptian military was coordinating rescue operations with the Red Sea governing authority.

Many tourist companies have halted or limited travelling operations on the Red Sea due to the dangers from conflicts in the region.

Additional reporting by AP