Trump says there is ‘real starvation’ in Gaza in direct rebuke to Netanyahu

Donald Trump has said that “real starvation” is taking place in Gaza, in a direct rebuke to Benjamin Netanyahu’s denial of a humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

The US president called for Israel to find a way to bring an end to the war in Gaza as he discussed efforts to boost aid deliveries to the region, declaring that the US would help “get the kids fed”.

Israel "has a lot of responsibility" for what is happening in Gaza and needs to “make sure they get the food”, the US president said. "We want to help," he added, stating that he and Mr Netanyahu were working on “various plans”.

open image in gallery British prime minister Keir Starmer and US president Donald Trump meet for bilateral talks at Trump Turnberry golf club on July 28 ( Getty Images )

On Sunday, Mr Netanyahu said that accusations that Israel is conducting a campaign of starvation in Gaza were a “bold faced lie”, in an extraordinary denial of the growing humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Palestinian health officials said a further 14 people had died from malnutrition-related causes on Monday. It brings the total to 147 since October 2023, including 89 children. Most of these deaths have come in recent weeks.

Speaking from the steps of Trump Turnberry in Scotland, where he was greeting UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, the US president said he had told Israel to bring the war to an end “in a different way”, adding that the Israeli government has “to end it”.

The Israeli military said on Sunday it would suspend operations daily from 10am until 8pm in parts of central and northern Gaza, including al-Mawasi, Deir el-Balah and Gaza City, and promised to open aid corridors from 6am to 11pm to let in food and medical supplies.

open image in gallery Humanitarian aid is airdropped to Palestinians over the central Gaza Strip as seen from Khan Younis (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP photo) ( AP )

Britain, along with France and Germany, has criticised Israel for "withholding essential humanitarian assistance" as hunger spreads in Gaza. Over the weekend, Sir Keir said the UK will take part in efforts led by Jordan to airdrop aid - which began on Monday.

Palestinian health officials said the Israeli military had killed at least 63 people across Gaza just hours after declaring daily “pauses” in operations to facilitate the passage of humanitarian aid.

His comments came one day after Netanyahu had claimed there “is no starvation in Gaza”, a claim which flies in the face of assessments by aid groups, medics, the UN, and most countries worldwide.

Mr Trump made clear his belief that there was significant starvation in Gaza. There is “real starvation” in Gaza, the US president said, adding that the images and reports emerging from the enclave “cannot be faked”.

open image in gallery ( Reuters )

Asked if he agreed with the Israeli leader’s remarks about concerns of mass starvation in Gaza being overstated, he said: "I don't know. I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry."

Sir Keir, standing beside him, added: "I think people in Britain are revolted at seeing what they are seeing on their screens.”

Mr Trump said the US would work with other countries to provide more humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, including food and sanitation.

US authorities will “set up food centres" with no fences or boundaries to ease access, he said, without offering details of how these food centres would work or what they would look like.

He said it had been difficult to deal with Hamas in recent days after ceasefire negotiations collapsed over the weekend - but that discussions were still the best way for Israel to secure the release of hostages from Gaza.

open image in gallery Trump met Sir Keir and his wife, Victoria, on the steps of Turnberry ( Reuters )

Mr Trump declined to take a position on France’s announcement that it would recognise Palestinian statehood, which generated outrage from Israel and its allies.

Earlier in the day, the German government - Israel’s staunchest ally in Europe - said it is “prepared to increase the pressure” on Israel if progress towards feeding starving Gazans is not made.

"In principle we are prepared to take further steps, which is also the purpose of this afternoon's security meeting," a government spokesperson said, referring to a meeting of the German security cabinet.