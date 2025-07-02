Trump claims Israel has agreed to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza
It remains unclear if Hamas is ready to accept Israeli terms
US president Donald Trump claimed Israel had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept the deal, warning that conditions “will not get better”.
Fresh from helping broker a truce between Israel and Iran after 12 days of fighting, Mr Trump is reportedly pushing for a breakthrough in Gaza where Israel’s air and ground assault is about to complete 21 months.
The ceasefire deal, apparently months in the making, will represent a major diplomatic milestone if it comes through. But there is no sign that Hamas is ready to agree to the terms laid down by the US and Israel.
Mr Trump made the announcement days before hosting Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks at the White House.
The president has reportedly been ramping up pressure on both Israel and Hamas to finalise a ceasefire and hostage deal.
“My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War,” he said on his Truth Social platform, adding that Qatari and Egyptian officials would deliver the final proposal. “I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better. IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.”
The specific terms that Israel may have agreed to remain unclear.
Mr Trump’s announcement came the same day Israeli strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer reportedly met US secretary of state Marco Rubio and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.
They reportedly discussed a revised ceasefire and hostage exchange proposal put forward by Qatar. According to a senior Israeli official quoted by Axios, Mr Dermer told Mr Witkoff Israel accepted the Qatari plan and was ready to start indirect negotiations with Hamas to finalise the agreement.
The draft agreement proposes a 60-day ceasefire, during which Israel and Hamas will negotiate a permanent end to the war as well as a framework for post-war governance in Gaza.
Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 56,647 people and injured 134,105, according to the Gaza’s health ministry, and left almost the entire population of 2.2 million displaced from their homes and on the brink of starvation.
Israel launched the air and ground assault in October 2023 after 1,139 Israelis were killed and 251 taken hostage during a Hamas attack.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments