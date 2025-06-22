Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s administration “does not seek war” and is not trying to create regime change, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has claimed after the president authorised a stunning attack on Iran.

With the world reeling over the stealth bomber raids on three nuclear sites – dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer – President Trump claimed he had “completely obliterated” Iran’s chances of obtaining nuclear weapons.

But despite Mr Hegseth’s comments on Sunday, the attacks have prompted the UK and others to organise repatriation flights for citizens from Israel, Iran and surrounding countries amid fears of all-out war.

open image in gallery Defence secretary Pete Hegseth revealed new details of the attack at the Pentagon in Washington on Sunday ( AP )

UK bases in Cyprus are on high alert with the theocratic regime in Tehran vowing revenge on America and her allies.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, announced he will fly to Moscow for meetings with Vladimir Putin on Monday. Meanwhile, Iran let off another barrage of missiles at Israel while US allies took stock of the latest round of international turmoil.

Mr Trump’s methods, which appear to have been kept secret from all but a close inner circle, were condemned by UN secretary seneral Antonio Guterres.

In a statement, he said: “I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.”

The attack came despite Mr Trump apparently assuring fellow G7 leaders in Canada last week that he was seeking de-escalation.

UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer held an emergency Cobra meeting with senior members of the government in London but backed the president’s sudden move. A similar security meeting took place in France chaired by president Emmanuel Macron.

open image in gallery The assault, which involved more than 125 aircraft, was dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer ( Getty )

The two also joined German chancellor Friedrich Merz in an E3 joint call between the UK, France and Germany. UK foreign secretary David Lammy called other allies.

But Mr Hegseth admitted that knowledge of the attack had been kept to a very small group within the administration and leaders of allies were only told about it when the bombers were on their way home.

On a day of drama, the US defence secretary appeared with General Dan Caine, chair of the joint chiefs of staff, at a press conference in the Pentagon.

Seeking to appease anger among isolationists in Mr Trump’s right-wing Maga base, Mr Hegseth praised the president’s “brilliant leadership”.

“The operation President Trump planned was bold and it was brilliant, showing the world that American deterrence is back. When this president speaks, the world should listen,” Mr Hegseth said.

He admitted the operation with stealth B-2 bombers “had been planned for weeks” and spoke of the “deliberate deception” used to distract from Operation Midnight Hammer.

This has led to speculation that Mr Trump apparently agreeing to de-escalation at the G7 summit last week and giving Iran two weeks to get back to negotiations on Friday was in fact part of the deception.

open image in gallery Satellite picture shows Iran’s underground nuclear enrichment site at Fordo after the US airstrike targeted the facility ( Planet Labs PBC )

The US strikes included 14 bunker-buster bombs, more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles and over 125 military aircraft.

But despite the surprise attack overnight on Iranian nuclear sites, Mr Hegseth insisted America “does not seek war” and denied there was a desire to force regime change.

Mr Hegseth said it was important to note that US strikes did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people, a veiled effort to indicate to Iran that they don’t want retaliation on American targets in the region.

The operation pushes the Middle East to the brink of a major new conflagration in a region already aflame for more than 20 months with wars in Gaza and Lebanon and a toppled dictator in Syria.

“Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been obliterated,” Mr Hegseth told reporters in a briefing, adding that the strikes did not target Iranian troops or people.”

US vice-president JD Vance reiterated the message in a broadcast interview, describing it as “an incredibly targeted attack” but admitted it is “an incredibly delicate moment”.

He added that Iran responding by attacking US troops would be “the stupidest thing in the world”, which would be “met with overwhelming force”.

Offering Tehran advice, he added: “If the Iranians are smart, they are going to have to look in the mirror and say, ‘Maybe we are not so good at this war thing, let’s give peace a chance, let’s drop our nuclear weapons programme and start to make some smart decisions’.”

Earlier, Iran’s regime vowed revenge and accused America of breaching international law.

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said: “This aggression showed that the United States is the primary instigator of the Zionist regime’s hostile actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Although they initially tried to deny their role, after our armed forces’ decisive and deterrent response and the Zionist regime’s clear incapacity, they were inevitably forced to enter the field themselves.”

Foreign minister Mr Araghchi announced he would seek aid from Russia in person.

“We enjoy a strategic partnership and we always consult with each other and coordinate our positions,” he said, referring to Russia.

open image in gallery Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi accused Trump of lying to his voters and betraying democracy ( Reuters )

The attack delighted Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had initiated military action against Iran more than a week ago, claiming it was days away from having nuclear weapons.

“Congratulations, President Trump,” he said. “Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history. History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons.”

An Israeli official has suggested that Iran had enough uranium for nine nuclear bombs and could have turned it to weapons-grade level “in a matter of days”.

open image in gallery Israeli soldiers inspect a site in Tel Aviv struck by a missile launched from Iran, as attacks continue ( AP )

Former UK security minister Tom Tugendhat pointed out that if Iran had been successful, it could have hit London with nuclear-armed ballistic missiles.

But left-wing MPs in the UK, including independent former Labour MP Zarah Sultana, accused the US of “warmongering” and the UK of “acting like an American poodle”.

Sir Keir gave his support for the raid, saying Iran should “never be allowed nuclear weapons”.

In a statement, the prime minister said: “Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.

“The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis.”