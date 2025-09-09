Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Princeton University student, held for over two years by an Iran-backed militia, has been freed, Donald Trump has announced.

In a social media post Tuesday, the president said that 38-year-old Elizabeth Tsurkov, who went missing while on a study trip in March 2023, had been returned to the American embassy in Iraq after more than 900 days in captivity.

“I am pleased to report that Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton Student, whose sister is an American Citizen, was just released by Kata’ib Hezbollah (MILITANT Hezbollah), and is now safely in the American Embassy in Iraq after being tortured for many months,” the president wrote on Truth Social Tuesday.

“I will always fight for JUSTICE, and never give up. HAMAS, RELEASE THE HOSTAGES, NOW!”

The news was also confirmed by Iraq’s prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who hailed it as the “culmination of extensive efforts exerted by our security services over the course of many months.”

open image in gallery Elizabeth Tsurkov, who went missing while on a study trip in March 2023, has been returned to the American embassy in Iraq after more than 900 days in captivity ( Foreign Policy Research Institute )

In a statement Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber said that Tsurkov’s release “brings relief and joy to the University community, and we celebrate that she will be reunited with her family.”

“We thank President Trump for securing Elizabeth’s release. We are also grateful to those who worked tirelessly to bring an end to her terrible ordeal, including her family, friends and advocates,” the statement read.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the return of Tsurkov and said the government would continue to fight “with vigor and determination until we bring back all of our hostages, the living and the deceased."

“This evening I had an emotional conversation with her mother and Avital, Elizabeth's sister, and I told them that the entire people of Israel was happy to see her return home,” he said.

Four months after Tsurkov’s disappearance, the Israeli government announced she had been abducted by Kataib Hezbollah.

open image in gallery Tsurkov traveled to Iraq in January 2023 to do academic research for her doctorate ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Shiite paramilitary group is based in Iraq and is a separate organization from the Hezbollah movement, which is also Iran-backed, but operates in Lebanon. Both are listed by the U.S. government as terrorist organizations and linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Tsurkov traveled to Iraq in January 2023 to do academic research for her Ivy League school doctorate. According to The New York Times she holds both Israeli and Russian passports, but entered the country using her Russian documents due to tensions between Iraq and Israel.

Since her disappearance, the only direct sign of life Tsurkov’s family has received was a November 2023 video of her broadcast on an Iraqi television station and circulated on pro-Iranian social media.

However they had remained hopeful of her release. Reports back in May suggested that negotiators had been very close to a deal, but the terms were complicated and nothing materialized at the time.

Repeated attempts to secure her freedom previously had met dead ends.