Trump claims allies in Middle East will send troops into Gaza and ‘straighten out Hamas’ if ceasefire fails
US president claimed leaders told him ‘explicitly’ they would act against militant group ‘at his request’
Donald Trump has claimed that US allies in the Middle East have offered to send “heavy force” into Gaza to “straighten out Hamas”.
In a post on Truth Social, the US President wrote that leaders in the region had told him “explicitly and strongly” that they would act against the militant group “if they continue to act badly”.
“There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL! I would like to thank all of those countries that called to help,” he wrote.
Trump’s latest threat comes after he warned Hamas to “behave” or face “severe repercussions” during a meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese.
The President wants Hamas and other factions to disarm and Gaza to be demilitarised as part of his peace deal. But the group has never accepted this and says mediators have not yet officially started discussing the issue with it.
During a meeting with the Albanese on Monday, Mr Trump said: “They’re going to be nice, and if they’re not, we’re going to go and we’re going to eradicate them.
“Hamas has been very violent, but they don’t have the backing of Iran any more. They don’t have the backing of really anybody any more. They have to be good, and if they’re not good, they’ll be eradicated.”
More to follow...
