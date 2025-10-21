Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has claimed that US allies in the Middle East have offered to send “heavy force” into Gaza to “straighten out Hamas”.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President wrote that leaders in the region had told him “explicitly and strongly” that they would act against the militant group “if they continue to act badly”.

“There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL! I would like to thank all of those countries that called to help,” he wrote.

Trump’s latest threat comes after he warned Hamas to “behave” or face “severe repercussions” during a meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

The President wants Hamas and other factions to disarm and Gaza to be demilitarised as part of his peace deal. But the group has never accepted this and says mediators have not yet officially started discussing the issue with it.

During a meeting with the Albanese on Monday, Mr Trump said: “They’re going to be nice, and if they’re not, we’re going to go and we’re going to eradicate them.

“Hamas has been very violent, but they don’t have the backing of Iran any more. They don’t have the backing of really anybody any more. They have to be good, and if they’re not good, they’ll be eradicated.”

More to follow...