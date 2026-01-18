Trump ‘to ask countries in Gaza Board of Peace to pay $1 billion to keep membership’
Netanyahu has rejected the terms of the Board after its first members were announced
Countries on Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” for Gaza will be asked to contribute $1 billion in order to keep their membership for more than 3 years, according to reports.
"Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman," a draft document first reported by Bloomberg News shows.
It adds that the three-year term “shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter”.
According to the draft, as reported in Bloomberg News, president Trump would serve as the board’s chairman and would decide on who is invited to be a member. While decisions would be taken by a majority, with each member state present getting one vote, all decisions would be subject to the chairman’s approval.
The draft also reportedly suggests that Trump would control the money himself.
This week Sir Tony Blair announced he has been asked to be on the Board of Peace for Gaza, which also includes US secretary of state Marco Rubio and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Several world leaders have also reportedly been invited, including Argentina’s Javier Milei and Canada’s Mark Carney, to be part of a Board of Peace for Gaza.
More to follow...
