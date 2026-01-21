Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benjamin Netanyahu says he has accepted an invitation to join Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” for Gaza, in a move likely to spark outrage among Arab nations.

A statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office said he had “accepted the invitation of US President Donald Trump” to become a member of the board, just days after Israel objected to the plan.

The “Board of Peace” was originally envisioned by Trump as a small group of world leaders who would oversee the reconstruction of Gaza, which was destroyed during Israel’s two-year war on Hamas.

But the administration has since invited dozens of nations and businessmen to join the board who were not previously connected to diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

open image in gallery Netanyahu will join the board of peace ( AP )

The Israeli prime minister’s invitation has also raised questions about the objectivity of the board as there remains an outstanding arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) against him for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. These include allegations of using starvation as a method of warfare and intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population, which Israel denies.

Members of the Israeli prime minister’s own government have criticised his inclusion, with far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich calling for Israel to take unilateral responsibility for Gaza’s future.

Meanwhile, Palestinians have said Netanyahu’s role on the board is an obstacle to progressing Phase Two of the Trump administration’s peace plan for the territory, according to Al Jazeera.

open image in gallery The Yellow Line has divided the Gaza Strip in two since October, separating 47 per cent of the territory in the western area, which is Palestinian-controlled, from the 53 per cent of the Gaza Strip controlled by Israel ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

A ceasefire agreed between the IDF and Hamas has failed to stem violence in the territory, with more than 450 citizens of Gazans killed since it was announced in October last year. More than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Netanyahu’s office had earlier criticised who had been invited onto the board’s executive committee, which includes regional rival Turkey.

The Israeli prime minister joins a list of controversial leaders who have been invited to join the board, such as Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko both accepted invites. Russian president Vladimir Putin, also wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, has also allegedly been invited to join.

open image in gallery Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the board of peace ( Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images )

The Kremlin has acknowledged an invitation to the board and is “studying the details” to seek clarity of “all the nuances”, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, also invited to join the board, told media on Tuesday that it was hard for him to imagine being together with Russia on this or another board.

Invitation letters from Trump also have been sent to Britain's prime minister Keir Starmer, Paraguay's leader Santiago Peña, Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sir Keir’s spokesman said the United Kingdom was considering the invitation but had concerns about Russia's potential involvement.

open image in gallery Emmanuel Macron is one of the few world leaders who have said early on they will not join the board of peace ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

So far, Norway, Sweden and France have said they will not join the board for now as tensions rise between the US and Nato over Trump’s desire to own Greenland. Italy is also set to reject the invitation, according to national paper Corriere della Sera.

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Tuesday: “Yes to implementing the peace plan presented by the president of the United States, which we wholeheartedly support, but no to creating an organisation as it has been presented, which would replace the United Nations.”

Trump responded to news that French president Emmanuel Macron was unlikely to join by telling reporters: “Nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon.

open image in gallery Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair will join a ‘Board of Peace’ supervising the governance of Gaza (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Wire )

"I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and Champagnes and he'll join," Trump told reporters. "But he doesn't have to join."

Executive board members include US secretary of state Marco Rubio, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British prime minister Tony Blair, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, World Bank president Ajay Banga, and Trump's deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel.

The board will supervise a newly appointed committee of Palestinian technocrats who will run Gaza’s day-to-day affairs and Nickolay Mladenov, a former Bulgarian politician and UN Middle East envoy, will serve as the Gaza executive board's representative overseeing daily matters.

Trump is set to announce the Board of Peace on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.