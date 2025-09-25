Trump ‘promised Arab leaders he would not let Israel annex the West Bank’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US president Donald Trump promised Arab leaders that he would not let Israel annex the occupied West Bank, according to reports.

Several Israeli ministers in prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government have called for the annexation of the West Bank, which Israel has subjected to a military occupation since 1967, in response to the growing global recognition of a Palestinian state.

Arab leaders, angered by Mr Trump’s support for Mr Netanyahu, and Western officials have expressed concerns that the US president could recognise Israeli sovereignty over illegal settlements in the West Bank in retaliation for the UK, Australia, France and others deciding to recognise Palestine.

Mr Trump, however, has privately reassured Arab leaders during a closed-door meeting at the UN this week that he would not allow Mr Netanyahu to annex the West Bank, six people familiar with the matter told Politico.

open image in gallery A Palestinian flag hangs on a pole in the centre of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank ( Reuters )

Sources said Mr Trump and his team presented a white paper outlining a plan to end the war, including the promise against the annexation of the West Bank, which is partly governed by the Palestinian Authority in a tense partnership with occupying Israel.

Mr Trump met with eight Arab and Muslim leaders on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, but no official statement has been published on their discussions.

Mr Trump said the meeting with “all of the big players except Israel” had been “successful”, adding that the next step will be a meeting with Israeli officials.

open image in gallery Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump at the meeting on Tuesday ( Getty )

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was “pleased” with the results of the “fruitful” meeting, which was also attended by the leaders of Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Mr Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the US president had presented Arab and Muslim leaders with a 21-point plan for peace in the Middle East.

“We’re hopeful – and I might say even confident – that in the coming days we’ll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough,” he said.

Mr Netanyahu said on Sunday that a Palestinian state “will not happen”, arguing that it would “endanger [Israel’s] existence”.

His allies have pushed him to annex the West Bank, which is home to more than 3 million Palestinians.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Mr Netanyahu had told US secretary of state Mario Rubio last week that he was under pressure by his coalition to annex part of the territory known as Area C, which constitutes 60 per cent of the West Bank.