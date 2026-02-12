Trump administration ‘smuggled Starlink terminals into Iran’ amid brutal crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration reportedly smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran following the regime’s violent crackdown on demonstrations last month.

Iran’s regime shut off the internet across the whole country when thousands took to the streets in protest against economic decline and dwindling currency last month.

The country experienced a near-total nationwide internet shutdown lasting for over two weeks and Tehran’s brutal crackdown is believed to have killed thousands of citizens.

The U.S. reportedly smuggled roughly 6,000 satellite-internet kits into the country, according to the Wall Street Journal, the first time the U.S. has directly sent Starlink to Iran.

open image in gallery Iran faced a near-total nationwide internet shutdown for more than two weeks

Government officials told the WSJ that the State Department had purchased almost 7,000 Starlink terminals in recent months to help anti-regime activists circumvent internet shut-offs in Iran.

The decision came as senior Trump administration appointees decided to divert funds from other internet-freedom initiatives inside Iran.

President Trump was reportedly aware of the deliveries, but it remains unclear whether he or someone else directly approved the plans.

The Independent contacted the White House for comment.

Tehran has accused Washington, without evidence, of playing a role in last month’s nationwide demonstrations and spreading dissent. The U.S. has denied any connection to the uprising.

open image in gallery Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and US President Donald Trump ( AFP/Getty )

Owning a Starlink terminal is illegal in Iran and risks years in prison, although Elon Musk reportedly waived monthly subscription payments for users inside Iran last month following the government’s internet crackdown.

Washington and Tehran remain in high-stakes talks over Iran’s nuclear program, in which Trump has threatened strikes if no agreement is reached. Tehran has vowed to retaliate, stoking fears of a wider war as the US amasses forces in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian insisted that his nation was "not seeking nuclear weapons ... and are ready for any kind of verification".

In a speech marking the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Republic, he said: “The high wall of mistrust that the United States and Europe have created through their past statements and actions does not allow these talks to reach a conclusion.

open image in gallery Masoud Pezeshkian has said Iran is ‘not seeking nuclear weapons’ ( AP )

”At the same time, we are engaging with full determination in dialogue aimed at peace and stability in the region alongside our neighbouring countries.”

Meanwhile, Iran has accused Israel of sabotaging negotiations after Trump met with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. Israel’s leader has reportedly been urging the US president impose the strictest-possible terms in any agreement reached with Tehran in nuclear talks.

Commenting on the nuclear discussions with the US, Tehran’s security chief Ali Larijani told Al Jazeera: “Our negotiations are exclusively with the United States – we are not engaged in any talks with Israel.

“However, Israel has inserted itself into this process, with their intent on undermining and sabotaging these negotiations.”

Since the unrest started in late-December, US-based human rights group HRANA estimates 7,002 protesters have been killed. A further 11,730 remain under investigation.