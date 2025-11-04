Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ambitious plans for a hundred-mile long megacity in Saudi Arabia, a key part of the kingdom’s $2 trillion redevelopment project, have been put on hold so they can be scaled back.

The Line was meant to be one of the Arab country’s so-called giga projects, designed to diversify the economy away from oil through real estate as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 plan.

Now, however, the Riyadh regime appears to have shifted priorities.

open image in gallery The ambitious plans envisioned a 100-mile long city ( NEOM )

“We spent too much,” one Saudi official said at a flagship investment forum in the capital last week, per The Times. “We rushed at 100 miles an hour. We are now running deficits. We need to reprioritise.”

The Line was envisioned as a futuristic linear city in desert by the Red Sea, part of Saudi Arabia’s Neom city project.

Set to house nine million people, over a quarter of Saudi Arabia’s population, it was envisioned to redefine what cities of the future might look like.

open image in gallery The Line was set to operate without roads, cars or emissions ( NEOM )

Without roads, cars or emissions, it was set to run on 100 per cent renewable energy with 95 per cent of the land preserved for nature.

The city would tower 500 metres above sea level, at 200 metres wide and 170 kilometres long, but over the years it has faced massive delays.

According to The Times, the downsized scheme will hold a fraction of the planned population with 300,000 residents in a city only a few miles long.

The Line was one of several Neom schemes for futuristic cities and industrial plans across the Tabuk province, powered with renewable energy sources. Saudi Arabia has faced criticism for forcibly moving thousands of people out of the area to make way for it.

The crown prince’s key advisor, American-born executive Jerry Inzerillo, told The Times that the country was “making a course correction” as the kingdom felt the financial pinch of an oil bust.

When Vision 2030 was unveiled in 2016, oil prices were averaging $100 a barrel; they have not reached triple digits since 2022 and oil continues to account for half of the economy.

“It forces you to be more conservative,” said Inzerillo, who is leading the $63 billion Diriyah city-within-a-city in Riyadh, which is expected to be completed by 2030. The Independent has contacted Neom and the PIF for comment.

open image in gallery The Line would have been long narrow city cutting through the desert ( NEOM )

A source told Reuters last week the country was choosing to refocus its funds after gigaproject delays, instead leaning into investment in artificial intelligence and data centres powered by hydrocarbon.

PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, said at the summit last week the next strategy would be announced “very soon”. Reuters reported that the repositioning comes as pressure mounts on PIF and its portfolio companies to generate better returns in the near term.

The kingdom has also taken on a number of new projects with hard deadlines, such as the 2034 men’s football World Cup which is set to have 11 stadiums.

What is the status of the Neom projects?

open image in gallery An artist’s impression of 500-metre tall parallel structures, known collectively as The Line ( NEOM )