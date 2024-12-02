Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hundreds of fighters from Iran-backed Iraqi militias have crossed into Syria to help the regime of Bashar al-Assad fight off an insurgency across much of the northwest of the country, which has seen the seizure of the second city of Aleppo.

The Syrian government, meanwhile, said Syrian and Russian air forces were striking rebel-held positions in the countryside east of Aleppo. The government said the military was working to secure a string of towns that runs along the frontline north of Hama, between Aleppo and Damascus.

A Syrian army source told Reuters that the Iran-backed militias “are fresh reinforcements being sent to aid our comrades on the front lines in the north”. Iran’s constellation of allied militias, which have long proved useful to Assad, have maintained bases in Syria.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday that Syria’s military was capable of confronting the rebels but, referring to the regional militia groups Tehran backs, he added that “groups will help and Iran will provide any support needed”.

The White Helmets rescue organisation and residents of rebel-held areas in the north said warplanes had hit residential areas of Aleppo city and a displaced people’s camp in Idlib province where seven people were killed, including five children.

The lightning assault last week dealt Assad his biggest blow in years, reigniting a war that had appeared frozen for years. Syria’s conflict erupted in a rebellion against Assad’s rule in 2011 and the rebels held much of Aleppo from 2012 until 2016, when government forces retook it with help from Russia and Iran-backed militia in a turning point of the war.

open image in gallery People stand near a burning car at the site of an airstrike that targeted Syria's rebel-held northern city of Idlib ( AFP via Getty )

Russia has said it continues to back Assad, although it is unclear how much military support it can provide beyond airstrikes, given the war in Ukraine. The main Iran-backed group, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, has been focused on its own conflict with Israel since the war in Gaza began last year and sources have suggested it has little intention of sending resources to help Assad right now.

Turkey’s foreign minister said the advance, led by Islamist militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), shows that Assad must reconcile with his own people. At a joint news conference in Ankara with his Iranian counterpart, Hakan Fidan blamed the flare-up on the Syrian government’s refusal to enter a dialogue with the opposition that Turkey supports.

“Recent developments show once again that Damascus must reconcile with its own people and the legitimate opposition,” the Turkish minister said. “Turkey is ready to make all the necessary contribution toward this.”

On the ground, Abu Obaida, 38, who is in Aleppo, said: “The constant fear among the citizens is the airstrikes from the Syrian or Russian army.” But he added that markets were open, and while telephone and internet access had been hit, people were trying to continue their lives.

That fear of strikes is replicated in other areas of the country’s northwest, which were devastated during the civil war. Bilal Bihari, who is in Maarat al Numan between Aleppo and Hama, said of the advance by opposition forces: “Certainly, everyone today is overjoyed at the prospect of returning to their cities, villages, and homes. However, most, if not all, of these homes are either completely or partially destroyed and require significant repair and restoration.

“The areas that have been liberated are largely out of service and in dire need of infrastructure and essential services. It will take some time for these regions to recover and become habitable again.

“Given that these regions have been recently liberated, they are likely to face continued targeting, especially by warplanes,” he added. “The situation on the ground, despite the recent successes [by insurgents], does not yet reflect a conclusive or comprehensive outcome. Most people are optimistic, yet many are also concerned about the future because things are uncertain and constantly changing.”