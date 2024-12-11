Footage shows secret underground tunnels used by Assad regime in Syria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Secret escape tunnels used by the Assad family have been discovered after their tyrannical regime was overthrown by Syrian rebel forces over the weekend.

A video allegedly shows an underground network under Major General Maher al-Assad’s mansion in Damascus, shows a large staircase leading downwards into a large complex with sitting rooms, metal doors and bedrooms.

open image in gallery A network of tunnels have been founder under Maher al-Assad’s former mansion ( Twitter/X )

Reportedly filmed by a rebel who helped storm the capital, the footage shows a number of rooms and a network of passages. It was captioned: “Massive tunnel complex beneath Maher Assad’s mansion, wide enough for trucks carrying Captagon and gold to drive through.”

Maher al-Assad is the deposed president Bashar al-Assad’s brother, and led a unit of the Syrian army and served as a major general during his family’s autocratic regime.

open image in gallery A kitchen was found in the tunnels with Tetley tea and Pepsi cans ( Twitter/X )

Their downfall came after a 10-day lightning attack launched by rebel forces under top commander Abu Mohammed al-Golani, which saw the government’s forces withdraw and the fighters seize the key cities of Aleppo, Homs and the capital.

In the two-minute video, a number of boxes, documents and designer bags can be seen littering the empty hallways, as well as a kitchen stocked with Tetley Tea and Pepsi cans.

Assad’s 24-year reign of terror was brought to an end on Sunday, and he and his family fled to Moscow in a plane after Vladimir Putin offered him refuge, bringing to an end six decades of rule by the Assad dynasty.

Regarded as one of the 21st century’s most brutal dictators, his regime is said to be responsible for the deaths of an estimated 300,000 Syrians, with the country plunged into years of civil war.

open image in gallery A steep staircase led down to the underground complex used by Assad’s brother ( Twitter/X )

Tens of thousands of Syrians have celebrated across the country by firing guns into the air, waving the rebel flag and entering his presidential palace, which has since been looted.

It is understood his luxury vehicles, which included Mercedes, Ferraris and Audis, have also been seized while rebels also stormed and looted the Iranian embassy.

Meanwhile, the volunteer Syrian White Helmets were investigating reports of prisoners trapped in hidden underground cells in the notorious Sednaya jail. There is so far “no evidence confirming the presence of detainees other than those who were released yesterday [Sunday]”, it said in an update on Monday.

Sir Keir Starmer has announced £11m in additional humanitarian aid funding for Syria after Assad’s regime was toppled.

The money will help NGOs and the UN meet the needs of the “most vulnerable” people in the country, including the estimated 370,000 people who have been displaced by recent events.