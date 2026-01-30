Syrian government and Kurdish-led SDF announce latest ceasefire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Syrian government has agreed a new ceasefire deal with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), further consolidating the rule of president Ahmed al-Sharaa and avoiding a bloody conflict in the country’s northeast.

The new agreement will see the Kurdish forces phased into the state, after the SDF lost huge swathes of territory to government forces in the past two weeks - marking the most dramatic shift in Syria’s control map since longtime ruler Bashar al Assad was deposed in late 2024.

Areas in northern and eastern Syria have been gripped by the conflict since Assad’s fall, with the fate of the SDF marking one of the largest issues looming over the country since president Ahmed al-Sharaa took power.

Tom Barrack, a US envoy who has been closely involved in mediation efforts, said the agreement marked "a profound and historic milestone in Syria’s journey toward national reconciliation, unity, and enduring stability".

open image in gallery An integration deal was first reached last March but it was not successfully implemented ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The agreement will see forces on the frontlines pull back, before interior ministry security forces deploy to the centre of the SDF-held cities of Hasakah and Qamishli in the northeast.

It will also see three SDF brigades merged into a military division affiliated to the governorate of Aleppo, in addition to the formation of a brigade for forces in the SDF-held town of Kobani, also known as Ain al-Arab.

The military division will include "groups from the SDF within brigades, alongside other brigades", but fighters will join such brigades as "individuals" and the whole division would be under the authority of Syria's Defence Ministry, an official in Damascus said.

An integration deal was first agreed between government and Kurdish forces last March, but little progress was made towards implementation before a year-end deadline, prompting government forces to rapidly advance.

The SDF said in a statement that the deal "aims to unify Syrian territory and achieve full integration in the region by strengthening cooperation between the concerned parties and unifying efforts to rebuild the country".

open image in gallery President Ahmed al-Sharaa took power after longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad was deposed in late 2024 ( AP )

An almost identical statement was published by Syrian state-run broadcaster al-Ikhbariya, citing a government official.

The statements did not address control of Semalka, the last remaining SDF-controlled border crossing into northern Iraq, but a Syrian official said the Syrian state would take over all border crossings.

Noah Bonsey, senior adviser with the International Crisis Group think-tank, said the deal was "a potentially historic turning point".

"It looks like both sides have succeeded in defining a middle ground that works for both of them on some incredibly difficult questions," he said.

"It spares northeast Syria what could have been a really ugly military showdown. Implementation will be tricky. There are a lot of challenges ahead," he said, adding that he was waiting to see all the terms.

Additional reporting by Reuters