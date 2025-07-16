Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Israel targets Syrian capital after days of sectarian fighting

Benjamin Netanyahu claims to be protecting the Druze, a religious sect suspicious of Syria’s new government

Alexander Butler
Wednesday 16 July 2025 07:27 EDT
Syrian government forces withdraw from Sweida amid clashes with Druze militias earlier this week
Syrian government forces withdraw from Sweida amid clashes with Druze militias earlier this week (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Loud explosions were heard in Syria’s capital Damascus after Israel attacked the city following days of sectarian conflict in the south of the country.

The Israeli military said it had attacked Syria’s military headquarters as it “continued to monitor the regime's actions against Druze civilians” in Sweida, southern Syria.

It comes after at least 200 people have been killed in fighting between Druze militias and Bedouin tribes since Sunday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Druze religious sect began as a 10th-century offshoot of Ismailism, a branch of Shiite Islam, and is deeply suspicious of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government.

An Israeli military spokesperson said: “The IDF struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria.

Smoke billows after clashes between Syrian government forces and Druze militias in southern Syria
Smoke billows after clashes between Syrian government forces and Druze militias in southern Syria (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syrian The IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios.”

Israel has launched a series of airstrikes on convoys of government forces since the clashes erupted last week, saying that it is acting to protect the Druze.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is committed to preventing harm to the Druze in Syria because of their deep ties to those living in Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Syria's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Israel holds full responsibility for the latest attacks on southern Syria and the consequences.

Tensions between forces loyal to the government and Druze fighters have continued since Sunni rebels led a lightning assault to topple Mr Assad in early December.

The violence highlights President Ahmed al-Sharaa's struggle to maintain control, as many minorities continue to distrust his Islamist-led government.

Distrust was heightened after Syrian troops and allied militia were accused of massacring hundreds of Alawites in March.

While the transitional government promised to include religious minorities, only one Druze minister was appointed in the new cabinet – minister of agriculture Amjad Badr.

