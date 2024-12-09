Watch live: View of Syria’s Damascus after rebels topple Assad’s dictator regime
Watch a live view of Damascus, Syria, on Monday (9 December) after rebels toppled dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime.
Overnight on Sunday, a rebel offensive seized control of the Syrian capital.
Russia, a close ally that has propped up the regime for years, said Assad left the country after negotiations with rebel groups and had given instructions to transfer power peacefully.
Late on Sunday, Russian state media said Assad and his family had been granted asylum and were in Moscow.
The leading insurgents in Syria are Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist rebel group which is banned in the UK.
Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the fall of Assad’s “barbaric regime” and called for the restoration of “peace and stability”.
The prime minister added: “Our focus is now on ensuring a political solution prevails, and peace and stability is restored.
“We call on all sides to protect civilians and minorities, and ensure essential aid can reach the most vulnerable in the coming hours and days.”
