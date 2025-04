Man attacked by shark off Israeli coast after bathers seen playing with animal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli police have been searching the waters off the country's Mediterranean coast for a swimmer who they fear may have been attacked by a shark.

In recent years, the area has seen close encounters between a shiever of endangered dusky and sandbar sharks that have been swimming close to the area and beachgoers who sometimes seek them out.

Many conservation groups have also urged authorities to separate people from the sharks.

Nature groups say those warnings went unheeded as police were forced to launch a search after receiving reports that a swimmer was attacked by a shark on a beach near the Israeli city of Hadera on Monday.

A day later, the beach near Hadera was closed off as search teams searched the sea by boat and underwater equipment for the swimmer. The man’s identity is unknown, but Israeli media said he had gone to swim with the sharks.

Israelis flocked in large numbers to the beach during a weeklong holiday, sharing the waters with a dozen or more sharks. Some tugged on the sharks’ fins, while others threw them fish to eat.

open image in gallery A shark swims past people in Mediterranean Sea in Hadera, Israel ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Ben-Ari said it was unknown how the man believed to have been attacked behaved around the sharks, but the public had a responsibility to recognize that it shouldn’t enter the waters and definitely should not touch or play with the sharks.

One video shared by Israeli media showed a shark swimming right up to bathers in thigh-deep water.

“What a huge shark!” the man filming exclaims, as the shark approaches him. “Whoa! He’s coming toward us!”

“Don’t move!” he implores a boy standing nearby, who replies “I’m leaving.”

The man then asks, “what, are you afraid of the sharks?”

The behavior, some of which was witnessed by an Associated Press photographer two days before the attack, flew in the face of the Parks and Nature Authority’s advice not to approach the sharks.

“Like every wild animal, the sharks’ behavior may be unpredictable,” the authority said in a statement.

open image in gallery Snorkellers try and swim with the sandbar sharks in Hadera ( AP )

This would be just the third recorded shark attack in Israel, according to Yigael Ben-Ari, head of the Israel's Parks and Nature Authority's marine ranger force. One person was killed in an attack in the 1940s.

The area, where warm water released by a nearby power plant flows into the sea, has for years attracted dozens of sharks between the months of October and May. Ben-Ari said swimming is prohibited in the area, but swimmers enter the water anyway.

“It would have been appropriate to take steps to preserve and regulate public safety, but over the years chaos has developed in the area,” the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, an environmental group, said in a statement.

It said fishermen, boats, divers, surfers and snorkelers intersected dangerously with a wild animal that “is not accustomed to being around crowds of people.”

SPNI said further steps were needed to prevent similar incidents, like designating a safe zone from where people could view the sharks without swimming close to them.

Israeli authorities on Monday closed the beach and others nearby.