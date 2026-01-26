Remains of last Israeli hostage found in Gaza, says military
An Israeli official said that the remains of police officer Ran Gvili had been discovered
Israel has retrieved the remains of the last hostage held in Gaza, the country’s military has said.
An Israeli official told Reuters that the remains of police officer Ran Gvili had been discovered on Monday, bringing an end to the first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire plan between Israel and Hamas.
Mr Gvili's corpse will now be returned for burial, the military said in a statement.
Israel previously said Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the most popular crossing for entering and leaving the enclave, would be opened once Mr Gvili’s remains were returned.
Gvili had been held in Gaza since he was killed at Kibbutz Alumim during Hamas' attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.
On Sunday, the military launched a "large-scale operation" in Gaza to locate his body, after Washington and other mediators intensified pressure on Israel and Hamas to progress to the next phase of their ceasefire agreement.
More follows on this breaking news story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks