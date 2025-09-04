Pope Leo raises ‘tragic situation in Gaza’ during meeting with Israeli president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo raised the "tragic situation in Gaza" during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, the Vatican said.

During the meeting, the pontiff also called for a permanent ceasefire, the release of the remaining hostages held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and reiterated the Vatican's support for a two-state solution to the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict.

"A prompt resumption of negotiations was hoped for ... to secure the release of all hostages, urgently achieve a permanent ceasefire, facilitate the safe entry of humanitarian aid into the most affected areas, and ensure full respect for humanitarian law," said the statement.

In an earlier post on X, Herzog thanked Leo for the meeting on Thursday, and said he had received a "warm welcome" at the Vatican.

"Religious leaders and all who choose the path of peace must stand together in calling for the immediate release of the hostages as a first and essential step toward a better future for the entire region," the president said.

Herzog had earlier thanked Leo for the meeting on Thursday ( via Reuters )

The Vatican did not immediately release further details about the meeting and did not say how long Leo and Herzog had spent together.

The Vatican released photos of the leaders greeting each other in the Vatican's apostolic palace. In one image, the two stand posing side-by-side, neither smiling.

Leo, elected by the world's cardinals in May to replace the late Pope Francis, has in the past taken a more cautious tone than Francis when speaking about Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

Francis, who had led the Church for 12 years, had become a frequent critic of Israel. He suggested a study into whether Israel was committing genocide against the Palestinian people, which sparked sharp criticism from Israeli officials.

Leo has recently stepped up his calls for a halt to the war in Gaza. Last week, he issued what he called a "strong appeal" for an end during his weekly public audience.

Thursday's release from the Vatican was notably longer than usual for statements about the pope's meeting with foreign leaders, which typically only offer only a few lines of information and do not give specific details about the topics discussed by the pope.