Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly rejected proposals for a partial ceasefire deal with Hamas after he claimed to be facing pressure from US President Donald Trump to “finish the war” in Gaza “with full force”.

Netanyahu is said to have told Israeli cabinet ministers that Trump urged him to abandon any deals for a ceasefire that do not involve the release of all hostages in Gaza.

“Go in with full force and finish it [the war],” Netanyahu quoted Trump as saying, according to Israel’s Channel 12 news, citing unnamed sources.

The news outlet reported a tense exchange between Netanyahu and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, on Sunday night, where the military leader expressed support for a partial deal, telling ministers at the meeting: “There is an outline on the table and we need to take it.”

The deal he referred to, which Hamas said it accepted on 18 August, outlines the release of 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 dead captives in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners during a 60-day truce.

Negotiations would be held during the ceasefire for the return of the remaining 20 hostages, of whom up to a dozen are believed to be alive, and a permanent end to the war.

open image in gallery Palestinians flee the northern Gaza Strip ahead of a proposed Israeli military offensive to take over Gaza City ( AP )

Netanyahu’s office has ruled out any phased deals, saying last month that it would only accept a deal if "all the hostages are released in one go".

Trump suggested last Monday that the conflict could end in a matter of weeks, promising a "very serious diplomatic push" to finish the war, without elaborating on what this would involve.

“I think within the next two to three weeks, you’re going to have a pretty good, conclusive ending,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

The reports are likely to bring more condemnation of Israel’s government as frustration grows both at home and abroad over its handling of the war in Gaza, which is almost approaching two years and has killed more than 63,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

Netanyahu is pushing ahead with a plan to take full control of Gaza, starting with Gaza City in the north of the Strip, with the goal of destroying Hamas and rescuing the remaining 48 hostages.

Belgium said it will recognise the state of Palestine at the UN General Assembly later this month, adding to a growing list of nations, including the UK, France, Australia and Canada, that have voiced support in recognising Palestinian statehood, subject to certain conditions.

open image in gallery Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages take part in a protest in Tel Aviv demanding their immediate release and against the Israeli offensive in Gaza City ( AP )

“Palestine will be recognised by Belgium at the UN session. And firm sanctions will be imposed against the Israeli government,” Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prevot, posted on X on Tuesday.

Among the 12 sanctions against Israel, according to Prevot, is a ban on the import of products from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and “a review of public procurement policies with Israeli companies”.