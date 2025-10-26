Independent Arabia receives Press Freedom Award on behalf of its late correspondent Maryam Abu Daqqa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This article first appeared on our partner site, Independent Arabia

Independent Arabia has received the World Press Freedom Hero Award on behalf of its Gaza correspondent, the late Maryam Abu Daqqa, during a ceremony hosted by the International Press Institute (IPI) in Vienna in partnership with International Media Support (IMS). Abu Daqqa was killed in an Israeli strike in southern Gaza in August.

The award statement paid tribute to the Palestinian photojournalist and reporter, noting that she “repeatedly risked her life to document the ongoing atrocities in Gaza”. It added that her killing, for which no one has been held accountable, reflects the perilous conditions journalists face in the Gaza Strip, including targeted attacks, displacement and starvation.

During the IPI’s 75th anniversary World Congress ceremony at the University of Vienna, organisers screened a video message from Riyad Abu Daqqa, Maryam’s father, who thanked IPI for honouring his daughter. “I want the whole world to remember Maryam,” he said. “I remember her every day, every moment. Losing her has been deeply painful for our family.” He added that Maryam was often overburdened with work, always striving to be the first to cover unfolding events. “She was a very strong and dynamic woman, loved by everyone in journalistic circles,” he said.

Independent Arabia’s Assistant Editor-in-Chief, Hadi Torfi, received the award on behalf of Maryam’s family and the newsroom team. In his address, Torfi shared that the family had wanted to attend the ceremony and honour their daughter in person, but were prevented by the ongoing blockade and border closures in Gaza. “Maryam’s story constantly reminds us that press freedom is not a privilege, but a responsibility that must be protected for everyone, everywhere,” he said while echoing the organising institutions’ urgent call to strengthen protections for journalists working in conflict zones.

The World Press Freedom Hero Award is presented annually to journalists who have all displayed tremendous courage and resilience in fighting for media freedom and the free flow of news.

Alongside Abu Daqqa, Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna was also honoured posthumously. Roshchyna was detained by Russian authorities and died in custody on September 19, 2024.

The 2025 awardees also included Mzia Amaglobeli from Georgia, Martin Baron from the United States, Gustavo Gorriti from Peru, Jimmy Lai from Hong Kong and Tesfalem Waldyes from Ethiopia.

Translated by Ali Charafeddine; Reviewed by Celine Assaf