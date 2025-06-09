British teenager Marcus Fakana jailed in Dubai over sex with girl, 17, pleads for clemency
The 19-year-old has written to the UAE government asking to be released
A British teenager who is in prison in Dubai for having sex with a 17-year-old girl has written to authorities asking for clemency.
Markus Fakana, now 19, was on a holiday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when he struck up a holiday romance with the British girl who was staying at the same hotel.
The girl’s mother reported Fakana, who was 18 at the time, to local authorities after discovering messages between the teenagers, and Fakana was arrested.
The age of consent in the UAE is 18, and in December, he was sentenced to a year in prison over the encounter.
The BBC reports that Fakana has written to the UAE’s vice president and prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum from Al-Awir prison, asking to be released.
Radha Stirling, founder of Detained in Dubai, told the BBC it had been “the most traumatic and life-altering experience imaginable for Marcus,” adding he had never intended to break the law.
"Marcus is struggling, and this experience will leave a permanent scar," Ms Stirling said.
"We implore Sheikh Mohammed and the government of Dubai to hear his pleas and let him come home."
Ms Stirling told the BBC that parents needed to be aware that behaviour that would not be considered criminal in the UK could lead to criminal charges in the UAE, including drinking alcohol or certain social media activity.
The UAE has only recently made sex outside of marriage legal for tourists, but under UAE law the 17-year-old girl was a minor and her mother, her legal guardian, filed the complaint against Fakana.
“What happened was legal in the UK and consensual. But now he is facing permanent damage to his mental health and future prospects because of it,” Ms Stirling said, adding that it was a “heartbreaking way to begin adulthood”.
"If Marcus could go back in time, he would. He has shown remorse and fully respects the laws of the UAE. He only hopes the government will show compassion and allow him to return home to rebuild his life," she continued.
Fakana’s parents have appealed to the British Embassy in Dubai, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and the Foreign Office for help advocating for his release.
A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting a British man in the UAE and are in contact with his family.”
Consular officials are understood to be in regular contact with Fakana, his family and his legal team.
Mr Lammy said: “It would not be appropriate for me to comment on any individual case, except to say that, of course, as you would expect his family have had all the full support available.”
At the time of his sentencing, a UAE government spokesperson said: “Dubai’s legal system is committed to protecting the rights of all individuals and ensuring impartial judicial proceedings.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments