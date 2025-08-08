How many weapons does the UK export to Israel?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British government faces fresh criticism over allowing weapons to be exported from the UK to Israel as the country’s security cabinet approves plans to ramp up its offensive on Gaza.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) will take “full control” of Gaza City “while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones”.

The plan marks a new escalation in the nearly two-year offensive that has seen tens of thousands of Palestinians killed or displaced, as those who remain are pushed further into a worsening famine.

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Israel’s decision to “further escalate its offensive, adding: “This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer has urged Israel not to escalate the war in Gaza with a takeover of Gaza City ( PA )

Reacting to the plans, campaigners and opposition MPs have called on the government to order a complete suspension of UK arms to Israel, rather than the partial one that is currently in place.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “Rather than sitting on its hands and issuing strongly worded statements, the UK government needs to take decisive action. Keir Starmer needs to stop the export of all UK arms to Israel - today - and sanction Netanyahu and his cabinet."

However, former national security adviser Lord Ricketts defended the government’s approach, arguing that the current partial arms suspension in place means it has “taken most of the available steps”.

“The real harsh truth is there is almost nothing the British government can do which is going to influence Netanyahu and his calculations about what to do in Gaza,” he added.

Here’s everything you need to know about the UK’s weapon exports to Israel:

How many weapons does the UK export to Israel?

The latest export licensing figures released in May show that the UK approved £127m of military equipment to Israel in single issue licences between October and December 2024.

This was more than the total amount of exports from 2020 to 2023, which combined made up £114m, according to the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT).

The exports also came in the three months after foreign secretary David Lammy announced a partial suspension of arms exports over concerns they could be used in violation of international humanitarian law. This suspended 30 licences out of around 350.

From 2015 to 2024, the total value of the UK’s military exports to Israel stands at £504m. However, CAAT points out that the UK government has stored roughly 15 per cent of export data in a confidential system since 2023.

open image in gallery An Israeli Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft, pictured in April 2023 ( AFP via Getty Images )

This comprised 1,325 ‘standard’ licences – with 150 including military radar equipment, 92 including targeting equipment components, and 55 including submarine components.

The figure excludes the 71 ‘open’ licences, which do not limit the quantity or value of exports.

The CAAT says that UK sources also supply Israel up to 15 per cent of the value of their F-35 planes which are used in airstrikes.

While direct exports of these F-35 components are included in the government’s arms partial suspension, concerns remain that parts from the UK will later be sold to Israel despite allegations that the aircraft are being used to violate human rights in Gaza.

Defending the exemption, Mr Lammy said: “The global F-35 supply chain is vital for the security of the UK, our allies and Nato.”

The government was taken to court over the carve-out in May by human rights group Al-Haq, but the case was thrown out by the High Court in June.

A government spokesperson said: “As set out to parliament in September, we have suspended licences for items to the IDF that might be used in military operations in Gaza, based on our assessment that these could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.

“It is not currently possible to suspend licensing of F-35 components for use by Israel without prejudicing the entire global F-35 programme, which would have serious implications for international peace and security due to its crucial strategic role in the defence of Nato and other UK allies. The High Court has upheld this government’s thorough and lawful decision-making on this matter.”