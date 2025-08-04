Nearly 600 Israeli ex-security officials appeal to Trump to end war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 600 retired Israeli security officials and former intelligence agency heads have written to Donald Trump urging him to put pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza immediately.

The Commanders For Israel’s Security (CIS) group sent a letter to the US President with 550 signatories, including fomer Mossad director Tamir Pardo, ex-Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon, and former deputy Israeli army chief Matan Vilnai.

The CIS movement is made up of retired senior defence and foreign service officials, who support a two-state solution to secure Israel’s future as “the strong democratic home of the Jewish people via separation from the Palestinians”.

“It is our professional judgement that Hamas no longer poses a strategic threat to Israel,” reads the open letter, which was sent on Friday and shared with the media later. “You did it in Lebanon. Time to do it in Gaza as well.”

“Chasing remaining senior Hamas operatives can be done later. Our hostages can’t wait.”

open image in gallery This screengrab from a video released by the armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas, shows Israeli hostage Evyatar David ( AFP/Getty )

The appeal comes as videos of two emaciated Israeli hostages in Gaza were released, sparking international condemnation and protests over the weekend.

Evyatar David, 24, and Rom Braslavski, 21, were abducted from the Nova music festival on 7 October 2023 and recorded in fragile condition.

They are among the 49 hostages believed still in Gaza, of whom 27 are believed to be dead.

open image in gallery Protestors demand the end of the war in Gaza and release of all hostages, outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Protestors in Tel Aviv demand the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza ( Reuters )

French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz were among the leaders condemning the videos.

Protests also erupted in Tel Aviv on Sunday and in front of the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem on Monday, calling to end the war and release the hostages.

Indirect ceasefire talks have stalled and Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly pushing to expand military operations in Gaza.

The letter argued that the IDF has achieved its military objectives - dismantling Hamas’ governance and military formations - and that securing the hostages now requires a deal.

The letter continued: “Your credibility with the vast majority of Israelis augments your ability to steer Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government in the right direction: End the war, return the hostages, stop the suffering, and forge a regional-international coalition that helps the Palestinian Authority (once reformed) to offer Gazans and all Palestinians an alternative to Hamas and its vicious ideology.”

A UN-backed food security agency warned that a ‘worst-case scenario of famine’ is unfolding in the besieged enclave.

More than 60,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.