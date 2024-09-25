Watch: Funeral for Hezbollah commanders killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch as Hezbollah held a funeral for commanders who were killed in Tuesday's Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

The armed group, which is backed by Iran, said Ibrahim Qubaisi died in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment block in Lebanon's capital city.

They also said that Hussein Ezzedine was killed.

Israel said Qubaisi led the group's missile and rocket force.

Lebanon's health ministry says at least twenty-three people have been killed in the attacks as of Wednesday.

Fears of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah are growing; a rapid escalation has taken place following a series of exploding device attacks last week, in which pagers and walkie-talkies blew up around Lebanon. Hezbollah has blamed Israel for the attack. Israel has not commented.

Thousands of people have poured into the city of Aley, about 12 miles from Beirut, after fleeing southern Lebanon where Israel has focused its airstrikes.