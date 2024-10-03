Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Smoke over Beirut as at least six dead in Israeli airstrike on Lebanon

Holly Patrick
Thursday 03 October 2024 03:40
Watch a live view of smoke rising over Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, on Thursday (3 October) after Israel struck the city.

It comes after Israel suffered its first military casualties in its ground invasion of the south of the country.

At least eight Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers have been killed in intense clashes against Hezbollah.

The losses came as Israel struck central Beirut, with an airstrike not far from Lebanon’s parliament resulting in at least six deaths and seven injuries.

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to defeat Iran’s “Axis of Evil”, saying: “We are at the height of a difficult war... we will stand together and with God’s help, we will win together.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Israel’s army chief said Israel would definitely strike back.

“We will respond. We can locate important targets and we can hit them precisely and powerfully,” said the chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi, in a video from an air force base in central Israel. “We have the capability to reach and strike every location in the Middle East and those of our enemies who have not yet understood this will understand this soon.”

