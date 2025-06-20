Ukrainian refugee’s life shattered again by Iran-Israel conflict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tetiana Kurakova believed she had left the devastation of war behind when she fled Ukraine in 2022, escaping the gaping holes in buildings, streets choked with rubble, and the pervasive fear of airstrikes.

The 40-year-old makeup artist had painstakingly rebuilt her life in the Israeli coastal city of Bat Yam, aided by friends who helped her relaunch her career.

However, early on Sunday, an Iranian missile tore through the building adjacent to hers, shattering her newfound peace.

The strike claimed nine lives, wounded dozens, and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes, including Kurakova’s.

It marked the deadliest single strike from Iran in a week-long conflict that erupted on Friday, following Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, as well as top generals and nuclear scientists.

In retaliation, Iran has launched approximately 450 missiles and hundreds of drones.

Days later, sheltering in a Tel Aviv hotel alongside 250 other evacuees from Bat Yam, Ms Kurakova wept as she recounted the impact of the missile.

The blast "sheared the face off of a multistory apartment building and destroyed many buildings around it," leaving a landscape eerily reminiscent of the war she had sought to escape.

“It felt like a nightmare. I can’t even describe how big it was,” she said. “I had a panic attack. I just sat on the road, leaned on (my friend) Masha, and started to cry, to sob from all the misery that had happened.”

Thousands of Ukrainians fled their country for Israel

open image in gallery Ukrainian makeup artist Tetiana Kurakova, 40, sits in a hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 17, 2025, that was turned into a shelter for evacuees from Bat Yam, which was hit by an Iranian strike ( Associated Press )

Kurakova is one of around 30,000 Ukrainians who have made Israel their home since Russia’s war in Ukraine began, about half of whom have gained citizenship through their Jewish heritage, according to Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.

Kurakova, who does not have citizenship, left home via Poland after about a month spent hiding from constant strikes in early 2022. She ended up in Israel, where she had a number of friends and some professional contacts.

Five of the victims in the Bat Yam strike were Ukrainians from the same family who had come to Israel to escape the war and receive medical treatment for a 7-year-old girl who had blood cancer, Israeli media reported.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel would not provide details on individuals, citing privacy concerns. It said it was working to repatriate the bodies, but faced challenges because Israel's airspace is closed due to ongoing attacks.

Still fearing bombs and drones

open image in gallery Israeli soldiers search for survivors amid the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by an Iranian missile strike in Bat Yam, central Israel ( Associated Press )

Bat Yam has a large population of residents from the former Soviet Union, many of whom emigrated in a wave in the early 1990s, and was a natural place for many newly arrived Ukrainians to settle.

The working-class city is centrally located but the cost of living is lower than in Tel Aviv, next door. But older buildings in such cities — and in Arab towns and rural arras — often lack adequate shelters, though anything built since 1993 is required to have reinforced safe rooms.

More than a year after Kurakova arrived in Israel, Hamas attacked the country's south, igniting a war in the Gaza Strip. She recalled being frightened in the early days after the militants' Oct. 7, 2023, attack. The fighting was just 60 kilometers (37 miles) to the south, and some nights, she could hear the booms from Gaza.

But she wasn't prepared for it to hit so close to home.

In the fighting between Israel and Iran, 24 people in Israel have been killed and hundreds injured. Missiles have struck 40 sites, including apartment buildings, offices and a hospital, according to Israeli authorities.

Air raid sirens have repeatedly forced Israelis to run for shelter.

Meanwhile, panicked residents of Iran's capital have spent restless nights in metro stations and thousands have fled. More than 600 people, including over 200 civilians, have been killed in Iran and more than 1,300 wounded, according to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group.

Kurakova said the past few days have brought her right back to the early days of Russia’s invasion.

“I don’t even stop seeing dreams that I’m hiding somewhere, running from Shahed drones, bombs, and looking for shelter somewhere,” she said, referring to the Iranian-made drones used against both Israel and Ukraine.

A choice between two conflicts

open image in gallery Israeli soldiers search through the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by an Iranian missile strike in Bat Yam, central Israel ( Associated Press )

In Bat Yam, the force of the blast blew out windows and damaged the walls of Kurakova’s second-floor apartment.

She was able to salvage a few belongings, but because of structural concerns, it isn’t clear if she will be able to return home. Some 5,000 Israelis have been displaced across the country after missiles destroyed or damaged homes, according to the prime minister’s office.

Kurakova's mother, still living in the part of the Donetsk region of Ukraine under Russian occupation, has urged her daughter to leave Israel and move somewhere, anywhere else. Kurakova still hasn’t decided what to do.

“I feel terrified inside and outside. I feel terrified by the hopelessness,” Kurakova said, adding that while she had previously taken comfort in Israel's air defense systems, now she wasn't so sure.

“That was the reason I left Ukraine," she said. "I didn’t understand that it was possible here.”