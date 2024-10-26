Israel conducting ‘precise strikes’ against Iran in Tehran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Israel has launched a series of “precise strikes” against Iran, according to the Israeli military.

“[L]ike every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond", due to "the regime in Iran and its proxies in the region... relentlessly attacking Israel,” since 7 October 2023, the Israel Defense Forces told the BBC.

Explosions were heard were heard early Saturday local time west of the Iranian capital of Tehran, according to local media.

At least five explosions were heard, according to Israeli newspaper Haartez.

Israel is directing “fully mobilized” offensive capabilities towards “military targets” within Iran, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a video statement on X.

“The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th—on seven fronts—including direct attacks from Iranian soil,” he added.

“It was the sound of bombs and explosions,” Maryam Naraghi, an Iranian journalist who lives near the military site of Parchin, told The New York Times. “It was very close to where I am in the eastern part of the city.”

Iran launched a wave of ballistic missiles into Israel earlier this month, less than 24 hours after Israel began its offensive against Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Israeli strikes represent the latest escalation in the country’s war with Hamas, another Iranian ally, which has become a larger regional conflict involving Israel, Hamas, Lebanon, and Iran.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.